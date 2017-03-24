Teen attacked, knocked unconscious at West Mecklenburg High School [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption CMS Athletics Local News Teen attacked, knocked unconscious while walking on West Meck HS's property A 15-year-old boy was attacked and knocked unconscious by a person while walking on West Mecklenburg High School's property Friday morning. CMPD said they're now searching for the attacker.

- A 15-year-old boy was attacked and knocked unconscious by a person while walking on West Mecklenburg High School's property Friday morning. CMPD said they're now searching for the attacker.

Officers said at 7:28 a.m. Friday, March 24 they were called to West Mecklenburg High School located at 7400 Tuckaseegee Road in reference to a student who had been physically assaulted while walking on campus.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 15-year-old boy who said that he was knocked unconscious by an unknown person.

The teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Information gathered at the scene led officers in identifying the suspect and signing a felony aggravated assault warrant for his arrest.

Once the suspect is in custody his information will be released, police say.

No word yet if this attack is connected to the murder of Tyshaud Brown, 17, who was found behind Allenbrook Elementary School in west Charlotte this week.

Related: Murdered teen's family needs answers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.