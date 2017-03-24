Parents not pleased with CMS response after teen allegedly assaulted at school Local News Parents not pleased with CMS response after teen allegedly assaulted at school The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System refuses to answer questions about the safety of students after police said a 14-year old girl was sexually assaulted at Whitewater Middle School in west Charlotte on Thursday.

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System refuses to answer questions about the safety of students after police said a 14-year old girl was sexually assaulted at Whitewater Middle School in west Charlotte on Thursday.

“It’s very frightening. It really is,” Timothy Cunningham, a parent said.

CMPD said a 14-year-old girl reported two of her fellow students, both boys, who have been identified, forced her to perform a sex act on them inside the school.

Related: 14-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted at west Charlotte middle school

“I didn’t get notification about it, and I’m not happy about it. I’m supposed to be at work right now, but I’m picking my kids up.” Cunningham said around mid-afternoon Friday.

When asked why he was picking his daughter up early from school, Cunningham responded, “Because she’s very afraid to go to the bathroom.”

Neither police nor CMS will answer questions about the sexual assault.

FOX 46 Charlotte asked CMS if Whitewater Middle School is safe.

The school system responded only by saying, “Please share with your viewers that any parent who has a concern about safety at any CMS schools should bring their concerns to the attention of the principal, by setting up a meeting or conference.”

“No it’s not a good enough answer, but at least they are responding to me because I tell you I really am upset with it,” Cunningham said.

According to another parent, a school official tells her there are cameras in every hallway in the school, but it’s unclear if they captured the moments which led up to the assault.

The bigger question for Cunningham is why didn’t any adult see what happened? How did they miss the sexual assault that was eventually reported to a school resource officer?

“They really do need to monitor that a little closely," he said.

Another parent has a concern. “The only thing I have questions on is when did it happen, because like I said, these kids aren’t able to go to the bathroom by themselves without an escort,” Crystal Pill said.

Cunningham said extra police may be needed at the school. “They may need a couple more because some of these kids I hear them cussing and fussing and carrying on.”

He said the school shouldn’t be held responsible for the students’ actions. “I blame the parent because they should teach the boys a little more respect for women.”

But after what happened at school, he has questions about his daughter’s safety.

“I have two young girls, and I would really hate to see something real bad happen to them.”

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to all nine, elected CMS school board members. Only two responded back, and neither of them would comment on the sexual assault.