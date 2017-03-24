Massive fire destroys home in Mint Hill Local News Massive fire destroys home in Mint Hill Multiple crews battled a massive house fire Friday night in Mint Hill.

The fire started at a home near the intersection of Silver Maple Lane and Saffir Court.

Crews reported heavy fire throughout the house and a partial collapse on one of the corners. All crews have pulled out - and were working from the outside.

Assistant Fire Chief Tommy Moore tells FOX 46 Charlotte the homeowners are currently out of town. Fire crews experienced some water issues while battling the flames - and had to travel nearly one mile away to locate a fire hydrant.

One firefighter injured his foot. The injury was said to be minor.

Crews expect to stay on the scene until 2 to 3 a.m. Saturday putting out hot spots.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.