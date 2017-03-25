Death investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working a death investigation in northwest Charlotte.
Police say the incident happened in the 900 block of Crestmere Street.
Check back for updates.
