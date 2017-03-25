Driver hits trees, dies at scene in Chester County

- A single-car crash has left one person dead on Saturday, Highway Patrol says.

Around 8 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Old Mill Road near Richburg.

A driver of a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling south on Old Mill Road, went off to the right, overcorrect, went off the left side of the road and then, into an embankment and struck trees.

The driver was located dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was seat belted. No other passengers and vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver's name has not been released by the Chester County Coroner's Office.

