Multiple shootings across Charlotte on Saturday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers have responded to several shooting calls in the Charlotte area over the course of the day on Saturday. 

Late morning, officers were called to the 6500 block of Wickville Drive where they located a male victim suffering with three gunshot wounds. This person's injuries are non-life threatening. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

 

There were also shots fired in the 3100 block of Milton Road and the intersection of N. Tryon Street and Dalton Avenue. 

In the Milton Road shooting, one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries. In the N.Tryon Street/Dalton Avenue shooting, one person also suffered minor injuries and was transported to CMC. 

If anyone has information on these shootings, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

These shootings come after Charlotte experienced its 21st homicide. Learn more ---> Charlotte's homicide count increases to 21 after man fatally shot Friday eary Friday

