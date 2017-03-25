Charlotte's latest homicide sparks meeting Local News Charlotte's latest homicide sparks meeting Coming off the heels of a violent week in Charlotte which saw the city suffer its 21st murder, a group of activist coming together to try to inspire change.

- Coming off the heels of a violent week in Charlotte which saw the city suffer its 21st murder, a group of activist coming together to try to inspire change.

This time last year there were just 7 homicides. Saturday afternoon those people came together concerned with the violent start to the year.

"The community needs to get involved. It's time out for the craziness. It's timeout, let the egos go, let the self culture go," said Rayshaun Greene II.

"It's hard to process from last year to this year. This is just a hard download for me, and so that's why I'm ready taking a stand. We can stop at 21," said Shelton Morris.

This hits especially close to home for Morris as he lives right near the city's latest homicide on Prospect Drive.

He's making a plea to those in the Queen City to help solve this problem.

"Get businesses and organizations to come to the table with resources and connections with long term for the generations to come. I feel deep in my heart if we stand together as one that we'll form power," he said.

On April 29th, this group plans to host their first ever Block Party for Peace. It will be at Classic Cuts Barbershop in the Sugar Creek Area.