Police investigating second shooting on Prospect Drive

Another person was shot in northeast Charlotte, but miraculously he is expected to be okay.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg are investigating a second shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male with gunshot wounds. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not made any arrests.

This incident comes two days after a man was shot and killed in that the same area, the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, overnight on Friday.

Man's shooting death marks Charlotte's 21st homicide in 2017

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.