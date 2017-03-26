Homeless man hit, killed by car on Billy Graham Parkway

A man was struck by a car and killed in west Charlotte on Sunday. 

Around 5 a.m., police officers located a pedestrian who was unresponsive lying along the 4500 block of Billy Graham Parkway. 

They say he was hit and killed by 28-year-old Rigoberto De La Rosa Nunez driving a 2008 BMW X5. The man died on scene. 

Police and other sources tell FOX 46 the deceased man was homeless and who well-known in the area. His name has not been released. 

Nunez was traveling south in the left lane on Billy Graham Parkway when the man crossed west to east not in a marked crosswalk against the traffic when he was struck in the intersection. 

Nunez did not suffer any injuries. 

Police believe speed and alcohol impairment are not factors for the driver. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

 


 


 

