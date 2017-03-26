Father, son identified in fatal RV crash in Chester County

- Troopers had a busy weekend investigating two wrecks that happened in Chester County.

A father and son were killed on Saturday afternoon after their motor home traveling on I-77 SB caught on fire.

State troopers say the driver, 53-year-old Christopher Allen Gragg of Lenoir, was driving a 2003 freightliner on I-77 near milemarker 68 where he went off the left side of the road, struck a guard rail, went down an embankment and caught fire.

The passenger, his son, 23-year-old Cody Allen Gragg also died on scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the wreck.

Troopers say it is unknown if the two were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash shut down the highway for hours.

Highway Patrol also worked a second deadly crash that happened in the morning. Learn more: Driver hits trees, dies on scene in Chester County