Community mourns at Charlotte teen's vigil Local News Community mourns at Charlotte teen's vigil A mother's emotions still raw Sunday night as family, friends and community came out to a candlelight vigil for Tyshaud Brown.

"It's important to get this message across that this type of stuff has to come to an end. This violence has to stop," said Derell Moore, his uncle.

Brown was shot to death last week as his body was found behind Allenbrook Elementary School.

"It's really truly tough right now, but we are doing our best to hold up. It's tough, it's hard, it's heartbreaking," said Moore.

"It's just crazy man, he's so young. Life is precious and for someone to take it is not right," said his friend, Desmond Archie.

Desmond Archie was one of Brown's best friends, he tells Fox 46 the two just played basketball earlier in the week.

I'm just going to miss being around him, honestly. I mean no one is perfect but he was the man," he said.

No arrest have been made as CMPD are investigating his death and as the people close to Tyshaud continue mourn his tragic death a message to his killer to do the right thing

"I just want him to think about what he has done. He has not just hurt our family, he's hurt his family. He's hurt the people around him, the people around us. Was it all worth it? Was it truly worth it taking another person's life, and if you were man enough to take his life, be man enough to come forward and say you did it," said Moore.