Water main break shuts down inbound lane of Queens Road W

- A water main break shuts down part of Queens Road West Monday morning.

The utility situation happened around 6:15 a.m. near 1525 Queens Road West near East Boulevard in Myers Park. The inbound lane of Queens Road W is closed at Radcliffe Ave. while crews work to find the cause of the water main break.

Most customers in the immediate area may just notice a lower-than-usual water pressure, according to Charlotte Water.

Selwyn Ave, Park Rd or Providence Rd/NC 16 could be used as alternate routes.

Charlotte Water will let Fox 46 know once they have an estimation on repair completion. No word yet when the situation is expected to be resolved.