Sex offender accused of inappropriately touching kindergatener

- A Stanly, NC man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl in Lincoln County.

Wayne Curtis Cogdell, 37, was arrested on March 25 on felony charges of indecent liberties with a child., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was in kindergarten at the time and is a relative, deputies said.

Cogdell was arrested without incident and taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond.

Cogdell is currently on the Sex Offender Registry after being convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2002.