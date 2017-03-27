Sex offender accused of inappropriately touching kindergatener

Wayne Curtis Cogdell (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A Stanly, NC man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl in Lincoln County.

Wayne Curtis Cogdell, 37, was arrested on March 25 on felony charges of indecent liberties with a child., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

The victim was in kindergarten at the time and is a relative, deputies said. 

Cogdell was arrested without incident and taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond. 

Cogdell is currently on the Sex Offender Registry after being convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2002. 

