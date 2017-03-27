'Star-crossed' babies get the photo shoot they deserve

- Remember Romeo and Juliet? No, not the lovers from fair Verona. The two South Carolina infants born hours apart from one another.

Well these "star-crossed" babies got to play out their namesakes in their own Shakespearean themed photo shoot!

Cassie Clayshulte Photography, the studio responsible for taking the picture of the of the bundles of joy that went viral, set up the shoot and you really couldn't ask for a more perfect result.

Lets set our story.

In fair Coastal Carolina Hospital where we lay our scene:

On March 19, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed a son into the world at Coastal Carolina Hospital and named him Romeo.

"What light through yonder window breaks?"

Unbeknownst to them hours later in the next room over, Christina and Allan Shifflett were graced with a baby girl and named her- you guessed it- Juliet.

Star-crossed lovers.

Both parents had picked out the names early on in their pregnancies and neither couple knew each other until they met at the hospital. It's as if it was fate.

Cassie Clayshulte Photography had the pleasure of capturing the beautiful moment the two "love birds" got to meet in the hospital and the follow up photo shoot.

Eat your heart out Mr. Shakespeare! With full heads of hair, these two already make the cutest couple.

Alas, parting in such sweet sorrow.

To see more pictures of the babies, click here.