More money for LYNX extension?

Delays in construction for the LYNX Blue Line extension are now causing the City of Charlotte to potentially fork over millions of dollars.

CATS is asking Charlotte City Council to approve $12.75 million in additional money Monday night to help complete the LYNX Blue Line extension.

The extension was supposed to be complete in August 2017 but has now been pushed back to March of next year.

The construction firm responsible for the project said the delays are due to the fact they ran into issues adding the light rail extension because work is being done so close to an already existing railroad owned by Norfolk Southern.

The money, according to the contractors, is needed in case they run into any other issues so they don’t have to push back the project completion date again.

While some may be taken aback the construction firm is asking for more money, they said it still fits within the $128 million budget of the original project.

Council is expected to vote on the measure Monday night. FOX 46 Charlotte will be at the meeting and bring you the latest at 10 p.m.