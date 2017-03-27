'Mystery dog poop' stinking up multiple Rock Hill neighborhoods Local News 'Mystery dog poop' stinking up multiple Rock Hill neighborhoods A stinky situation for one Rock Hill neighborhood – you might be more prone to find on the bottom of your shoes.

You might say the area is in a bit of a funk after people in two different neighborhoods found dog waste at their door or in their homes two times in the past week.

To put it mildly for the families this happened to – the whole situation stinks. For one homeowner, it all started with a bag of dog feces hung on her doorknob in the Ridge Point area of Rock Hill.

No surprise – it sparked a nasty debate.

“It’s just brought negative feelings to the whole neighborhood and I take my dog out and I feel like I’m being watched and I haven’t done anything,” she said.

The mystery bag appearing on her door after she’d read a Facebook post earlier in the day talking about the need for people to pick up after their dogs on her neighborhood Facebook page.

While she admits the note wasn’t sent directly to her she feels the timing of the note and the discovery of the bag made it pretty clear in her eyes.

“I basically asked her to not come to my door again…thinking it was here because it was coincidental because I had just read it in the morning,” she said.

After the back-and-forth on social media started to get out of hand, Thompson said she called police saying due to her dog’s age, the color of the bag, and the deposit made it couldn’t have possibly been her dog leaving land minds all over the neighborhood.

“Just wanted to say that I’m innocent. I’ve always picked up my dogs waste. It’s who I am. It’s just the Facebook post people saying I shouldn’t own a dog,” she explained.

Nearly ten miles away and on the other side of town – another dog dropping situation that stinks in its own right.

According to the police report, a break-in occurred where nothing was stolen but little feces were left in the victim’s son’s bedroom.

“It makes me wonder about the security of my family, two young kids and a wife that's pregnant so I have a lot to worry about,” the homeowner said.

While it doesn’t appear to have come from the neighborhood across town, the victim still wants answers after finding himself with a mess to clean up.

In the first case, police said there’s really no clear-cut way to determine where the nasty droppings case from. As for the other family, his apartment complex test each pets DNA, so he's hoping to have a resolution soon.