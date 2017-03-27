Community mourns fallen firefighters, father and son, in Caldwell County Local News Community mourns fallen firefighters, father and son, in Caldwell County A community is grieving after a father and son were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate-77 in Chester over the weekend.

On Monday night, respects poured in for Chris and Cody Gragg who were both volunteer firefighters in Caldwell County.

Cody Gragg, 23, and his 53-year-old father Chris were firefighters for the Collettsville Fire Department in Caldwell County.

The Department posted a picture on their Facebook page in respect for their fallen brothers.

Support has been pouring in from all over including fellow firefighters, The Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, who lost one of their own nearly one year ago in Richard Sheltra.

Thoughts and prayers with the Gragg family and members of Collettsville Fire and Rescue in Lenoir, NC. pic.twitter.com/V4OGUjI5D1 — Pineville Fire Dept. (@PinevilleFire) March 27, 2017

Cody Gragg was well known in the pro motocross world, Racer X, and online racing site posted this remembrance of him on Monday.

RIP Cody Gragg. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gragg family at this time. https://t.co/yA1H3aEYQv — Racer X (@racerxonline) March 27, 2017

The family will receive friends Tuesday night at Lenoir Community Church from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services for Chris and Cody Gragg will be held Wednesday at Lenoir Community Church at 1 p.m.