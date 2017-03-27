Community mourns fallen firefighters, father and son, in Caldwell County

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Brien Blakely

Posted:Mar 27 2017 10:13PM EDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 11:01PM EDT

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A community is grieving after a father and son were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate-77 in Chester over the weekend.

On Monday night, respects poured in for Chris and Cody Gragg who were both volunteer firefighters in Caldwell County.

Cody Gragg, 23, and his 53-year-old father Chris were firefighters for the Collettsville Fire Department in Caldwell County.

The Department posted a picture on their Facebook page in respect for their fallen brothers.

Support has been pouring in from all over including fellow firefighters, The Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, who lost one of their own nearly one year ago in Richard Sheltra.

Cody Gragg was well known in the pro motocross world, Racer X, and online racing site posted this remembrance of him on Monday.

The family will receive friends Tuesday night at Lenoir Community Church from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services for Chris and Cody Gragg will be held Wednesday at Lenoir Community Church at 1 p.m.

