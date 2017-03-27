Trash Talk: Indian Trail residents call foul on million-dollar garbage difference Local News Trash Talk: Indian Trail residents call foul on million-dollar garbage difference Indian Trail residents, the mayor and some town council members are questioning a possible million-dollar conflict of interest.

Indian Trail is accepting bids for trash pickup. Waste Pro is bidding $8.9 million on a 5-year contract while Waste Connections is bidding $8 million on the exact-same contract.

Town Council member, Gary Savoie, has been pushing for Waste Pro, the higher contract, while it appears he has a friend working in a significant role with the company.

"Hey, this is important, this is a million dollars of our money," resident Mischelle Reece said.

Robert Allen, is the Municipal Marketing Manager for North Carolina's Waste Pro. Allen, is a former Indian Trail council member who voted to approve Waste Pro for service back in 2012. The contract is soon ending, and Savoie, who has a friendship with the Waste Pro manager, is pushing for a new contract.

"It certainly seems like, paying back favors," mayor Michael Alvarez said. "And if I'm wrong on that, I'll apologize for it."

During Indian Trail's budget retreat, Savoie was recorded speaking at least three-false statements about Waste Connections, the low bidder.

Savoie made claims about poor service from Waste Connections in neighboring towns Monroe, Stallings and Matthews -- all of those service claims proved to be false during FOX 46 Charlotte's investigation and questions to local municipalities/Waste Connections.

"I think it had everything to do with the trash contract and that was wrong," Reece said.

Savoie did not agree to an on-camera interview or phone interview, only asking to be emailed questions, which FOX 46 Charlotte did not accept.

During the budget retreat, council member David Cohn asked Savoie to recuse himself of a vote on the trash bids.

"...when he should recuse himself of the vote because he's a personal friend of the company," Cohn said.

Indian Trail Town Council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.