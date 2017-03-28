Damaging storms, winds cause major power outage in NW Charlotte

- Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Duke Energy customers after damaging winds came through Tuesday morning.

Duke Energy told Fox 46 Charlotte that 2,360 customers in the Freedom Drive and Toddville Road area were without power due to fallen trees and limbs damaging equipment.

Traffic signals were also out causing temporary lane closures on Freedom Drive. Utility crews were working diligently on the power lines near Elmwood Circle to repair the damage.

Power was restored a little after 6 a.m.