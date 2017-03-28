Statesville police find body in makeshift grave while searching for missing man

A body has been found in a recently made grave during the search for a missing man in Statesville, North Carolina, police said.

Statesville police said they discovered what appeared to be a deceased person buried in a rudimentary grave site on Monday in a wooded area behind the 1100 block of Mahogany Road. Officers said they were investigating the disappearance of Darwin "D.J. Turner."

Due to the late afternoon, diminishing daylight and the wooded terrain, police had to suspend their investigation until the morning.

On Tuesday morning, Investigators with the Statesville Police Department, the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office, along with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation began the work of investigating the possible site and excavation in order to determine if in fact a body has been buried at this location.

Due to the painstakingly tedious work of processing an outdoor crime scene in such terrain, Investigators are expected to be on scene, investigating this site for numerous hours today. At this early stage, police said they cannot determine if the body is Turner.