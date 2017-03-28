Police: Elderly woman assaulted during home-invasion at Charlotte nursing home

- An elderly woman says she was assaulted and robbed by two men during a home-invasion Monday night at a nursing home in northwest Charlotte.

The incident reportedly happened about 10:50 p.m. at 1700 Montana Drive, according to a police report filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The victim, 64, told police that two unknown men entered her room at the nursing home facility and assaulted her before taking two pieces of jewelry: a gold necklace and a gold/sliver heart-shaped charm.

According to the report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches, but is otherwise alright.

Robin Kanady is working to learn where police are in identifying the suspects. Look for her report on FOX 46 News at 6 p.m.