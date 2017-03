- The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old from Alexander County.

Aaliyah Danielle Cline, 19, from Bethlehem was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 in the Heritage Farm Rd. area.

Cline is described as a white female, 5'4” tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cline is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911.