MISSING: Deputies search for missing 15-year-old in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Shane Michael Szathmary, 15, of Maiden, NC, last spoke with family members around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, March 26. A missing person’s report was filed the next day on March 27.

The missing teen is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, weighing around 125 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Szathmary is believed to be in the Kings Mountain/Bessemer City area. Deputies said he failed to return home after staying with friends this past weekend.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Szathmary is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735=8202.