Neighbors rejoice after Sharon Lane rezoning shot down

- Just one day after people living in one Charlotte neighborhood won a battle against a developer, FOX 46 Charlotte is learning what could happen to the property. The proposed development along Sharon Lane has been a hot topic for months.

The community has been battling back and forth about this plan for a year. Now that council has decided against the rezoning some people said they’re just glad it’s over.

Charlotte City Council voted against the plan that would have replaced a stretch of Sharon Lane with 24 condos with $1.3 million each.

"Think of the person who has to go to work every day, who has to come home and who has kids, it is burdensome. And, so I think there has to be a way to make this process more equitable,” a local resident explained.

Simonini Homes was under contract with five homeowners. The plan was to build once the rezoning went through but since it didn’t the deal is done. The company released a statement saying, “We’re obviously disappointed with the decision. We worked hard to try to reach a compromise and really believe this was a good plan for the neighborhood that could have solved some pedestrian safety and storm water issues while also filling a need in the market.”

One homeowner under contract with the developers said off camera she’s glad the process is over and her family is looking forward to staying put in their home of nearly 30 years. Bridget-Anne Hampton and Christa Lineberger fought against the rezoning and are also relieved it’s over.

"It's definitely worth the fight. There were so many people early on that just said you're not going to win, you have no hope, and the developers are in charge in Charlotte and you don't have a chance. And, we just said no, we just didn't believe that."

They have renewed hope that people can still fight for something and make a difference across the City.

"There are older neighborhoods and established neighborhoods in those areas as well and they're just as important. Just because this one may be more affluent doesn't mean it's more important. Those neighborhoods are important too."

Hampden and Lineberger said they want to take the experience they gained from this process and make it meaningful for other people.