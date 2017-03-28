NCAA gives North Carolina 24-hours, wants repeal of HB2 Local News NCAA gives North Carolina 24-hours, wants repeal of HB2 Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speak Tim Moore met with the media Tuesday in what can only be described as a bizarre news conference where they claimed a HB2 proposal with Gov. Roy Cooper fell through.

- UPDATE: 3/18/17 - Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speak Tim Moore met with the media Tuesday in what can only be described as a bizarre news conference where they claimed a HB2 proposal with Gov. Roy Cooper fell through.

GOP leaders said a 4-point proposal to repeal HB2 to was presented to them by Gov. Cooper. When they contacted Cooper's office to say they agreed with the proposal - that's when Gov. Cooper's office reportedly denied the proposal was ever made.

Now, GOP leaders said they don't know where they are with repealing House Bill 2.

Gov. Cooper's Spokesman, Ford Porter, issued this statement as a response:

"It's frustrating that Republican leaders are more interested in political stunts than negotiating a compromise to repeal HB2. While Governor Cooper continues to work for a compromise, there are still issues to be worked out, and Republican leaders' insistence on including an Indiana-style RFRA provision remains a deal-breaker. Any compromise must work to end discrimination, repair our reputation, and bring back jobs and sports, and a RFRA is proven to do just the opposite."

The NCAA has given the State of North Carolina an ultimatum – repeal or make changes to HB2 or lose NCAA events through the year 2022.

The NCAA has already moved eight events from North Carolina because of HB2 and now they’re threatening to take things even further.

The Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance said he’s been told by NCAA officials that if the HB2 issues hasn’t been resolved within two days the NCAA will have no choice but to move forward without any North Carolina bids.

All this as a brand new report estimates the impact HB2 will have on North Carolina’s economy.

According to an in depth analysis by the Associated Press, HB2 is estimated to cost North Carolina almost $3.8 billion over a span of 12 years. Over the past year the Tar Heel State has gone through major financial hits because of HB2.

PayPal decided to cancel plans for a new facility that would have added an estimated $2.66 billion to the state’s economy and 400 new jobs in the Charlotte area.

Deutche Bank scuttled their plans to add 250 jobs in the Raleigh area which would have brought in an estimated $547 million by the end of 2027.

Costar backed out of negotiations to bring more than 700 jobs to the Charlotte area. Adidas decided to build its first U.S. Sports Shoe Factory near Atlanta instead of High Point, costing North Carolina about 160 jobs. And VoxPro decided to hire hundreds of customer support workers in Athens, Georgia instead of the Raleigh area.

All in all, the AP estimates North Carolina has missed out on more than 2,900 jobs because of HB2. On top of that, canceled conventions, concerts and major sporting events including the NBA All-Star Game have deprived the state of more than $196 million.

By the end of this year alone, the AP estimates North Carolina will have missed out on more than $525 million, specifically due to HB2.

Here is the worst part – even if legislators decided to repeal or change HB2 that money isn’t coming back because the businesses have already made their decisions and moved forward with their plans.

Supporters of HB2 said that North Carolina has an economy worth $500 billion and that the costs associated with the law are miniscule – and worth it.

It remains to be seen if the General Assembly can reach a compromise but with the NCAA’s ultimatum the clock is ticking.