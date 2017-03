Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle class-action lawsuit Local News Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle class-action lawsuit Wells Fargo announced Tuesday it will be paying $110 million in a class-action lawsuit over the fake account scandal.

Wells Fargo announced Tuesday it will be paying $110 million in a class-action lawsuit over the fake account scandal.

The bank has been under fire since last September when it acknowledged its employees opened up 2 million bank and credit card accounts without authorization to meet sales goals.

The company has already had to pay millions in civil penalties by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.