Is Interstate-77 safe? Local News Is Interstate-77 safe? Drivers who travel on Interstate-77 are voicing their safety concerns. A survey is asking questions like, ‘Do you feel safe using I-77?' and ‘What is your biggest concern about road safety?'

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with one woman who said her concerns are too long to list.

If you have driven on I-77 chances are you have seen the confusing lines that make it hard to find your lane, dust clouds that block your vision, and construction equipment that flies into oncoming traffic.

Michelle Ferlauto said she is ‘white knuckling’ it every time she drives from Cornelius to Charlotte for work. Just last month she said her car was totaled after a traffic accident in the construction area.

“They’re just trying to get to work. To get from point A to point B,” Ferlauto said.

Ferlauto spearheads the Lake Norman Transportation Safety Partnership.

“It is one thing to add a toll project and say you'll have to pay more to use the road. It’s another thing to put their safety in jeopardy because the project is not being handled properly,” she said.

In two weeks, on April 12, the public is invited to attend a safety summit with first responders, law enforcement and elected officials at Cornelius Town Hall. They plan to discuss a safety survey folks can take now online, where you can share your opinion.

“The change of lanes, the dust, the equipment coming and going, the rubbernecking. It always slows down traffic and makes it worse,” Ken Thornton said.

“As I look left going down 77 south, I’m amazed by how fast those guys are working and what they’re doing. It’s good to see them paving from my perspective. I’m like, open it up and give us some relief,” Jeff Andrechyn said.

The State’s Department of Transportation is also conducting a safety study. A spokesperson said the findings will be published early next week.

Event Details:

Results of a local traffic safety survey will also be released including complaints of car insurance rate increases and anxiety over using I-77. Former North Carolina House Representative, Tricia Cotham will be moderating the event.

Cornelius Town Hall located at 21445 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius

April 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

To take the safety survey, CLICK HERE!