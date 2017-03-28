CMS developing plan to potentially send thousands of kids to new schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held a board meeting Tuesday night to work on a plan that could potentially send thousands of kids to new schools.
The new boundary lines will be based on four criteria.
- The socio-economic diversity of the student population
- The average home to school distance
- Utilization of the school compared to building capacity
- The feeder patterns of elementary schools to middle to high school
The sticking point for some board members - whether they should rank the criteria in order of importance. A first look at the new boundaries should come sometime in May.