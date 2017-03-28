CMS developing plan to potentially send thousands of kids to new schools Local News CMS developing plan to potentially send thousands of kids to new schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held a board meeting Tuesday night to work on a plan that could potentially send thousands of kids to new schools.

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held a board meeting Tuesday night to work on a plan that could potentially send thousands of kids to new schools.

The new boundary lines will be based on four criteria.

The socio-economic diversity of the student population

The average home to school distance

Utilization of the school compared to building capacity

The feeder patterns of elementary schools to middle to high school

The sticking point for some board members - whether they should rank the criteria in order of importance. A first look at the new boundaries should come sometime in May.