CMS developing plan to potentially send thousands of kids to new schools

Posted:Mar 28 2017 09:59PM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 11:07PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held a board meeting Tuesday night to work on a plan that could potentially send thousands of kids to new schools. 

The new boundary lines will be based on four criteria. 

  • The socio-economic diversity of the student population
  • The average home to school distance
  • Utilization of the school compared to building capacity 
  • The feeder patterns of elementary schools to middle to high school 

The sticking point for some board members - whether they should rank the criteria in order of importance. A first look at the new boundaries should come sometime in May. 

