Police searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at 7-Eleven

- Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Tyvola Rd Wednesday morning.

Police say a suspect entered the store in the 800 block of Tyvola Rd in southwest Charlotte.The suspect allegedly approached the clerk with a gun demanding money on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect ran out the door and up the hill behind the 7-Eleven. The clerk called 911 and tried to run up the hill after him to see which direction the suspect ran and did not see him. No shots were fired. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police K-9 units were on scene in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600.