Suspects in N. Charlotte fatal drive-by shooting on the loose

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Laymon Moore, 30, was shot and killed on Catherine Simmons Avenue at Haines Street, near Lincoln Heights Park.

CMPD tell FOX 46 Charlotte Moore was walking on Catherine Simmons Ave. across the park when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The suspects, who were inside the vehicle, had a verbal argument with the man.

The argument reportedly escalated and the suspects then shot Moore, leaving him at the scene.

Officers say this was a very dangerous situation with the shooting happening near a local park.

"There were quite a few people in the park here and that is obviously concerning and not what we would want," said Maj. Mike Smatters with the CMPD. "We are very fortunate that no one else was struck, although it is a tragedy for the victim and his family."

The incident marks the 22nd murder in the City of Charlotte this year.

Police said they plan to review traffic cameras to get a vehicle description. The only description police have of the vehicle is that it's light colored.