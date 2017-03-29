Rowan Co. Sheriff's deputy hits, kills pedestrian

- A man is dead after being hit by a deputy's car Tuesday night in Rowan County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 10:04 p.m. on Highway 1526, Rowan Mill Road, near the intersection with Foxfire Drive.

Investigators say the deputy was in his assigned car heading east when he hit and killed a 31-year-old Hispanic man who was walking. Troopers say they believe the man was walking in the eastbound lane of the road.

The deputy was coming home from mandatory training when the accident happened, according to Capt. John Sifford with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The deputy's name also has not been released, but FOX 46 Charlotte has learned he has been placed on administrative leave.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The damage to the deputy's car was about $1,500, according to state highway patrol.

Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten calls this "an unfortunate accident."

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.