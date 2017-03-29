Former middle school teacher, others arrested in child sex operation

Blane Fitzgerald Gregory, Charged with Soliticiting a minor and appear. $50,000 bond
 
Matthew Ryan Ellis. Charged with soliciting a minor and appear, disseminiating obscene material to a minor. $100,000 secured bond
 
Jeffrey Alan Churchwell. Charged with soliciting a minor and appearing, disseminating obescene material to a minor, 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. $250,000 secured bond.
 
Brent Robert Odenheimer. Soliciting a Minor and Appear. Disseminate obscene material to a minor. $150,000 Bond
 
Paul Robert Icenhour II. Soliciting a Minor and Appear. Disseminate obscene material to a minor. $50,000 Bond
 
Matthew Johnathan Morrison. Soliciting a Minor and Appearing. Disseminate obscene material to a minor. $50,000 Bond
 
George Alan Hanupp. Soliciting a Minor and Appear. $50,000 Bond
 
Michael John Seidle. Soliciting a Minor and Appear. $25,000 Bond
 
Posted:Mar 29 2017 02:43PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 03:14PM EDT

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46) - A former East Alexander Middle School teacher along with several other men were arrested after they allegedly tried to meet a child for sex.

Blane Gregory, 51, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, and seven other men have been charged with one count of soliciting a child for sex and appearing to meet the child, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

According to Alexander County Schools, Gregory was employed at East Alexander Middle School from July 18, 2016 to January 26, 2017. The district said he resigned of his own accord and that it was not related to the arrest.

Officials said Gregory received the distinction, "Teacher for Exceptional Kids."

According to Lincolnton police, the offenders agreed to meet the child in Lincolnton in order to have an "unlawful sexual relationship."

The arrests were made after a three-month undercover operation, in which detectives portrayed a child on various social media outlets, police said.

All of the men have been charged with with one count of soliciting a child for unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet the child.

The offenders were given secured bonds and taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. 

