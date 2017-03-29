Former middle school teacher, others arrested in child sex operation

Jeffrey Alan Churchwell. Charged with soliciting a minor and appearing, disseminating obescene material to a minor, 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. $250,000 secured bond.

Matthew Ryan Ellis. Charged with soliciting a minor and appear, disseminiating obscene material to a minor. $100,000 secured bond

- A former East Alexander Middle School teacher along with several other men were arrested after they allegedly tried to meet a child for sex.

Blane Gregory, 51, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, and seven other men have been charged with one count of soliciting a child for sex and appearing to meet the child, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

According to Alexander County Schools, Gregory was employed at East Alexander Middle School from July 18, 2016 to January 26, 2017. The district said he resigned of his own accord and that it was not related to the arrest.

Officials said Gregory received the distinction, "Teacher for Exceptional Kids."

According to Lincolnton police, the offenders agreed to meet the child in Lincolnton in order to have an "unlawful sexual relationship."

The arrests were made after a three-month undercover operation, in which detectives portrayed a child on various social media outlets, police said.

All of the men have been charged with with one count of soliciting a child for unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet the child.

See the above gallery for names and charges.

The offenders were given secured bonds and taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.