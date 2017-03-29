While world waits for April the Giraffe, Gigi the Zebra gives birth

- April the Giraffe hasn't had her baby yet, but another very special animal has!

Geometry, aka Gigi, the Zebra has given birth to a new baby, Trigonometry (we see what they did there), according to Zootastic Park in Troutman, North Carolina.

Park officials say Gigi and her new baby are doing great and that staff will continue to monitor them.

The park posted pictures of the new arrival on its Facebook Page (so cute!).

They even shared a moment where Gigi introduces little Trigonometry to her "human mom," Zookeeper Katelyn.

"Whether it's from a human mom or a Zebra mom, there's no shortage of love around here!"

According to park officials, they have other new additions to the Zootastic family and encourage everyone to come out and visit.

Fun Facts About Zebras

Zebras are part of the equidae family along with horse and donkeys.

Every zebra has a unique pattern of black and white stripes.

Wild zebras live in Africa.

Zebras run from side to side to being chased by a predator.

Zebras have excellent eyesight and hearing.

Zebras stand up while sleeping.

Zebras eat mostly grass.

The ears of a zebra show its mood.

