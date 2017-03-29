CMPD works to curb the violence as City hits 22nd murder

- The City of Charlotte has experienced 22 murders in just three months. FOX 46 Charlotte asked the CMPD police chief why the number of killings is going up and what is being done to curb the violence.

“That’s a very good question. Very good question. I wish I could tell you specifically and simply why that is,” Police Chief Kerr Putney said on Wednesday.

Chief Putney repeated what we’ve heard time and time again over the past three months. Police are grabbing their guns and knives to resolve an argument.

That at least speaks for eight of the 22 killings this year.

“I wish I could tell you specifically what drives a rise and why it would happen with the timing, but that goes beyond what we have the capacity to explain because it’s so personal,” Chief Putney said.

Chief Putney said they’re targeting hot spots, getting illegal guns off the street and focusing on repeat offenders. It’s all been said before – but there’s also something else they’re doing.

“Me and this girl got into a Twitter argument,” Kavani James said.

James is a senior at Winston-Salem State University where he spoke to FOX 46 Charlotte through FaceTime. He went through the CMPD Youth Diversion Program when he got suspended from Olympic High School for cyberbullying.

James said it helped him change his attitude and actions.

“You can’t just say what you think all the time. You have to think about the consequences of what you say and the delivery as well,” he said.

A lesson James said he’s taking with him as he majors in Mass Communications.

“I’m an aspiring sports broadcaster. I love talking about sports, reading about sports, watching sports,” James said.

He also gives back to the community.

“We mentor young men. We go help volunteer in the community, build houses through Habitat for Humanity,” James said.

It’s a success story where curbing violent behavior in the young – turns into a better future for all in Charlotte.