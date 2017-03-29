Elderly veteran faces jail time for alleged animal neglect Local News Elderly veteran faces jail time for alleged animal neglect An 83-year-old veteran and his wife could wind up in jail in York County. The couple was hit with pet violations despite their best efforts to help several rescues.

Johnnie Ramsey is an 83-year-old Korean War veteran that loves his dogs.

"I don't go anywhere anymore because I got hurt in Korea see. My legs froze and my feet froze, it was 50 below zero,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey falls daily working in the yard and suffers from PTSD. Dogs were reported roaming the neighborhood so Animal Control was called out but Ramsey said those dogs weren’t his.

“I run a bulldog off twice last night,” he said.

The county released a statement saying in part, “York County Animal Control found the owner to be in violation of improper restraint, inadequate shelter and lack of rabies vaccinations for five dogs. Animal Control allowed some time to correct these violations, but upon return found these items had not been addressed and issued citations.”

"To put them on leashes or runners and all of them have dog houses. We couldn't use the barrels and the rabies shots. We got all the rabies shots, eight of them. We took them two at a time to the vet and we did it. It took us all day and it was hard,” Ramsey said.

His wife Patricia is also disabled. She broke six bones in her back in a car accident. They said they spend more than $1,000 fixing the problems but Animal Control never checked.

"They need to come and check what we've done. We done everything they told us to and we spent a lot of money doing that,” Ramsey explained.

A judge fined them $1,410. Ramsey said they already sell junk to make ends meet.

"I buy 250 pound bags of dog food a week plus 212 packs of canned dog food, that's a week. So, they can't say we don't feed and water our dogs because we do. My husband wouldn't mistreat an animal he loves his dogs,” Ramsey’s wife said.

Ramsey is a proud man and said he would rather go to jail than to burden other people with his problems. But, if you’d like to help you can contact us at newstips@fox46charlotte.com.