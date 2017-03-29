Shells, mortars found by employee on Frito-Lay Factory's property

- Employees at a local Charlotte production facility discovered what appeared to be military ammunition buried on the property, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 officers along with members of the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the Frito-Lay Factory located at 2911 Nevada Boulevard in reference to suspicious property found.

An employee of Frito Lay told officers that they were digging on the business property and found unexploded ammunition and mortars. Employees immediately stopped digging, so the number of shells and mortars are unknown at this time.

No employees were injured and none of the property located had been detonated.

Nevada Boulevard was shut down in both directions of travel Wednesday, as a precaution.

Additional information gathered at the scene confirmed that this land was previously the Camp Green Military Base and this particular area was used as an ammunition depot, police said.

Contact with the military has been made due to the fact the items recovered are government issued property. Detectives are currently working with military EOD on this issue.

Statement from Chris Kuechenmeister with Frito-Lay:

“The team at our Charlotte production facility contacted the local police and fire department for assistance with an issue that arose during excavation for a planned construction project. A few items of what appears to be military ammunition were discovered by the crew at the excavation site – which previously served as a military ammunition depot -- and the matter has required local authorities to investigate further. We are cooperating fully. Police and fire department representatives have confirmed the safety of our facility and all employees, and plant production is continuing as normal.”