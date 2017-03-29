Sister of fallen Pineville firefighter speaks ahead of memorial race in his honor Local News Sister of fallen Pineville firefighter speaks ahead of memorial race in his honor The sister of fallen firefighter Richard Sheltra sat down with FOX 46 Charlotte's Jenna Caiazzo one month before the anniversary of his death.

A firefighter with the Pineville Volunteer Police Department, 20-year-old Richard Sheltra passed away after responding to a fire back in April.

Please remember to mark your calendar. The Richard Sheltra Memorial 10K, 5K and one mile run will be on Saturday, April 29.

Runners are asked to meet at the Belle Johnston Community Center in Pineville. All proceeds will benefit the Richard Sheltra Memorial Fund, which is designed to purchase new gear and educational expenses for first responders.

There is still time to register for the race! If you'd like to run/walk or volunteer, CLICK HERE!