Is new road configuration working in south Charlotte? Local News Is new road configuration working in south Charlotte? Some drivers in south Charlotte said they're confused by the new configuration of Scaleybark Road, a project that received additional funding at Monday's City Council meeting.

“Roads were just terrible. It was really difficult on my vehicle,” a local resident said.

Drivers along Scaleybark Road said they’re relieved after more than a year of construction their road is finally drivable.

“It’s kind of zig-zaggy. Don’t feel quite safe riding my bicycle,” another said.

The $1.5 million project was approved by Charlotte City Council back in July 2015. Now, new medians, on-street parking and road markings are used as a way to slow traffic to the speed limit – especially in two school zones along the stretch.

“I know that cops will wait in the local church parking lot and stuff, and it’s a good way to catch speeders here,” another resident said.

But the verdict is still out for some on whether the project is actually slowing drivers down.

“I don’t think it’s been successful.”

As Charlotte has grown in size, traffic calming measures have been used across the City. Drivers along Scaleybark Road are hopeful the changes don’t cause any future trouble.