Lawmakers reach agreement in HB2 repeal Local News Lawmakers reach agreement in HB2 repeal Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore held a 10:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday to announce that an agreement to repeal House Bill 2 has been reached with Gov. Roy Cooper, according to a report by our sister station WRAL.

The station reports House Bill 142, which initially dealt with occupational licensing boards, will be gutted, and the new language inserted before the bill is heard Thursday morning in the Senate Rules Committee.

The details of the bill were expected to be released late Wednesday night.

After the bill passes Senate Rules, it must pass two votes on the Senate floor during a session scheduled for 11 a.m. and then return to the House for a final vote before being sent to Cooper.

The announcement came as an NCAA deadline looms.

"I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation."

