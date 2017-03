I-85 N back open after tractor trailer accident Local News Tractor trailer overturns closing part of I-85 N A part of Interstate 85 was closed Thursday morning after a tractor trailer overturned onto the roadway, causing a serious traffic back up.

A part of Interstate 85 was closed Thursday morning after a tractor trailer overturned onto the roadway, causing a serious traffic back up.

The accident happened about 5 a.m. on Interstate 85 north in the Concord/Kannapolis area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Interstate 85 northbound had to be closed near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, exit 60. Motorists are advised to us US-29 as an alternate route.

Troopers said the road was reopened about 8:40 a.m.