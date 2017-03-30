Man's left behind ID leads to his arrest for theft

A man wanted in connection with the theft of two I-Phone 7’s from the AT&T Mobility Store at 7260 NC 73 Highway, Denver, NC was arrested Wednesday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

On March 7, 2017 Jehiel Adarie McGowan, 19, of Mount Holly, NC and another male entered the AT&T Mobility Store inquiring about purchasing two phones with service plans, deputies said. The employee brought two I-Phones to the counter that the suspect had inquired about and the suspect said he would purchase one of the phones.

Detectives said the man presented the employee with his identification to be scanned into the store system but the sale was declined by AT&T. The man grabbed both phones, valued at $1,500, and he and the other unidentified male left the scene in a vehicle.

Warrants were issued charging McGowan with Felony Larceny and Felony Possession of Stolen Goods. He was arrested by Concord Police on March 29, 2017 and placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.