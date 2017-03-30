Body found in makeshift grave identified as missing Statesville man

- Statesville police have identified the body found in a makeshift grave in the woods earlier this week as that of Darwin "D.J." Turner.

Turner, 26, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 21 by family members.

Police discovered his body buried in a rudimentary grave site on Monday in a wooded area behind the 1100 block of Mahogany Road. At the time, police could not say for certain that the body was Turner.

Due to the late afternoon, diminishing daylight and the wooded terrain, police had to suspend their investigation Monday until the next morning.

On Tuesday morning, investigators with the Statesville Police Department, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, along with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation began the work of investigating the possible site and excavation in order to determine if in fact a body has been buried at the location.

Family members believe there is more than one killer.

"It had to be more than one individual who did what they did to him because he was strong, cocky and liked to fight," Turner's aunt tells FOX 46 Charlotte. "So it was more than one person."

Police said the names of any suspects or persons of interest in the case are not being released publicly in order to not jeopardize the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Statesville police at 704.878.3406 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704.662.1340. Callers can remain anonymous.