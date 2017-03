- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested in Cabarrus County following an argument with his neighbor, according to CMPD.

Officer Matthew Watts and his neighbor were both charged with communicating threats, police said.

The two had reportedly gotten into some kind of argument and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office became involved.

According to CMPD, officer Watts was hired by the department in 2002 and is currently assigned to the Independence Division.