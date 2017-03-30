Police: Man shoots at girlfriend's car while she and her three children are inside

Police in York, SC say a woman drove on a tire that was going flat to get away from a gunman, her boyfriend, as she and her three young kids were being shot at.

“The bullet could have went through the car and hit the kids, could have killed the kids,” neighbor Don Meeks said.

Investigators say the girlfriend told them she dropped her boyfriend, Timothy Meeks, off at his home Monday on Ridgewood Lane in York, and he got mad after his cell phone fell out of the car and the screen cracked.

Meeks’ girlfriend told police as she was driving away, Meeks fired at her car with her three children, ages five, four and two, inside.

“She was frightened, and when people get frightened, they look for a safe place,” Detective Bill Stiles said.

The woman started driving out of town towards her home, but police say the bullets pierced her tire and a brake line.

“The car was mechanically disabled to the point that it was dangerous to be driving,” Stiles said.

By the time she pulled over at a gas station, investigators say the woman’s tire was shredded.

Meeks is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder.

Stiles said, “Somebody’s anger or emotions just lost control of them and it escalated from a very minor incident into something that could have been extremely tragic.”