After discovery of military mortars, could more be found? Local News After discovery of military mortars, could more be found? Simply say the company name and chances are people think of their chips and snacks, but crews digging outside the Frito Lay plant in South Charlotte got more than they bargained for Wednesday night.

- Simply say the company name and chances are people think of their chips and snacks, but crews digging outside the Frito Lay plant in South Charlotte got more than they bargained for Wednesday night. They unearthed ammo and military mortars dating back nearly 100 years from the old Camp Greene Military Base.



"I'm not surprised at all," said Brenda Tindale, a Historian from the Levine Museum of the New South.



Tindale is currently working on a Camp Greene exhibit that is set to open later this year. She says the base originally covered about 2,500 acres just beyond Tuckasegee Road and Wilkinson Boulevard. That means it can't be ruled out that some neighbors living near by the Frito Lay plant could find something in their backyard.



"Oh I would not be surprised if more from Camp Greene is found in that area. Finding that ammunition is evidence of the significant military presence here during World War I," said Tindale.



The military work at Camp Green didn't last long. The base opened in 1917 and closed about a year later.



"It really was an opportunity to train men that served in the war, for actual war," said Tindale.



The discovery that was made Wednesday night was safely removed. It's currently being held in an explosive bunker until it can be taken care of by the military. The historical discovery is now reminding everyone how the military base made the Queen City what it is today.



"Some of the statistics show 40,000 to 60,000 people came to Charlotte through Camp Greene," said Tindale.



Tindale wouldn't be surprised if more construction within the industrial park near Frito Lay unearths more historical artifacts.