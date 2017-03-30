Police, community "walk-the-walk" to take back streets Local News Police, community "walk-the-walk" to take back streets Community activists, families and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department walked through a steady rain in an effort to fight crime in their community on Thursday evening.

"It gets us face-to-face on a personal level," CMPD Lieutenant Jeff Harless said. "We're not going to solve the problem tonight...you've got to start somewhere and it's a good start."

Charlotte is seeing a record-increased homicide rate, with 22 homicides so far in 2017.

Roughly 50 people walked with police across Sugar Creek Road, an area they said is a hot spot for crime, to show their faces in the community and let people know they will not accept the violence.

Organizers adding, by police officers getting out on foot, in developers a relationship with community members where they will be more likely to work with the department on fighting crime.

"Don't operate in fear and tell a citizen to walk around the same neighborhood where you're afraid to get out of the car," Team TruBlue's Charles Robinson said. "You have to be bold and we're going to be bold with you."

The group plans on making these walks across different part of high-crime areas in Charlotte, regularly.