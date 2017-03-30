Woman attacked while walking dog on Charlotte greenway

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly attacked while walking her dog at the McAlpine Greenway Park.

Police say the attack happened at 6 p.m. when the woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife by an unknown suspect.

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape without any serious injuries after her dog bit the suspect.

CMPD K-9 crews and helicopter units were used to search for the suspect who has not been apprehended yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 704-334-1600.