Woman attacked while walking dog on Charlotte greenway

Posted:Mar 30 2017 10:50PM EDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 10:51PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly attacked while walking her dog at the McAlpine Greenway Park.

Police say the attack happened at 6 p.m. when the woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife by an unknown suspect. 

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape without any serious injuries after her dog bit the suspect. 

CMPD K-9 crews and helicopter units were used to search for the suspect who has not been apprehended yet. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 704-334-1600. 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories