Woman wanted for hiding man's death, other charges in Gastonia

- Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman charged with concealing a death, and breaking, entering and larceny from a motor vehicle in Gastonia.

Jennifer Lynn Wilson, 32, of Gastonia, is charged in connection with a case of a man found dead in his car on Nov. 15, 2016, in the parking lot of Walmart, 223 N. Myrtle School Road. Wilson is charged with failing to notify a law enforcement authority of the death of Charles Unterstein of Salisbury. She is also charged with breaking into the 2007 gray Ford Focus owned by Charles Unterstein, and taking his wallet, a phone, $100 in cash, and a computer tablet.

Anyone with information as to Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-866-6885.