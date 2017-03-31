Fire consumes 100-year-old home in Statesville

Posted:Mar 31 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 12:08PM EDT

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A century old home in Statesville is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Friday morning, officials said.

The fire happened about 9:35 a.m. on Snow Creek Lane.

At least four fire departments responded to the blaze.

The fire chief tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the family who lives there was not home at the time. No injures have been reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire. Officials are still investigating.'

Crews tell FOX 46 Charlotte that the home is around 100-years-old.

