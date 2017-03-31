ACC considers NC for future championships following HB2 bil repeal

- The Atlantic Coast Conference is ready to start holding events again in North Carolina after the state rolled back a law that limited protections for LGBT people.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that he signed a bill that repeals HB 2 into law.

The compromise to end North Carolina's "bathroom bill" passed both the NC Senate and House early Thursday. House Bill 142 passed the House in a 70-48 vote. It was approved by a 32-16 vote in the Senate.

In a statement Friday, the ACC said its Council of Presidents has voted to again consider North Carolina sites to host events.

In September, the ACC pulled 10 neutral-site championships for the 2016-17 season due to the law, including moving the football championship game from Charlotte to Orlando.

The league had made it clear that it would consider moving events already awarded to North Carolina for the 2017-18 season if there wasn't a change in the law.

Now the football title game will return to Charlotte in December while the women's basketball tournament will return to Greensboro after a one-year stop in South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.